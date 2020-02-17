Agents Report Increased Costa Blanca Interest from Brits

The confirmation of Brexit has increased interest from Brits in the Costa Blanca region of Spain once again, according to property agents in Spain.

Costa Blanca property agents have reported a sharp upturn in enquiries from British overseas property investors now that the uncertainty seems to have come to an end.

Costa Blanca agent Nicola Kemp, who runs Barcelo Real Estate, in Ciudad Quesada, has seen a significant improvement.

She said: ‘Compared to this time last year we are seeing a lot more confidence in buyers from the United Kingdom.

‘A healthier exchange rate and the confirmed date for Brexit is helping to reassure people that the end to the waiting is in sight, and they are beginning to resume their house-hunting here.’

She concluded: ‘We predict that over the coming months we will continue to see an increase in enquiries from British buyers, and the market will continue to grow and flourish!’

Likewise, Amael Bouarroudj, of Invest For Home, in Torrevieja, was also optimistic. He said: ‘The increased confidence comes from the fact that for three years; people just didn’t know what was happening – now they know.

‘Buyers have been holding back since the referendum, which means they now have a bit more saved up, and the improved exchange rate means more buying power, too. There is a distinct rise in enquiries from British buyers and I expect it to continue.’

Another Costa Blanca agent, Lindsey English, co-owner of Olivia Real Estate, in Los Montesinos, has seen a healthy 9 per cent growth in completions since the Brexit date was confirmed, and roughly 15 per cent more enquiries.

With the Easter holidays coming soon, Costa Blanca property agents are gearing up for a flurry of British overseas property investors, freed from the uncertainty of Brexit, looking for their own place in the sun.